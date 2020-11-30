 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

