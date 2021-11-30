Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.