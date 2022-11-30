Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Strong winds that could damage property and knock out power are in the forecast for much of upstate New York on Wednesday.
