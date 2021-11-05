 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News