Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
