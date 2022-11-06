Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to r…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expe…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area …
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast fo…
This evening in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temp…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…