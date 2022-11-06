 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News