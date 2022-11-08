Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to r…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 5…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…