Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to r…
This evening in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast fo…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening, then clear overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…