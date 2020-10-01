Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect partly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 64 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 45. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 7:04 am; sunset will be at 6:46 pm. Currently, the temperature is 56; it feels like 55. Wind speed is clocking in at 7 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 61. The low will be 44. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation expected.