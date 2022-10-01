Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low …