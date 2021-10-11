 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News