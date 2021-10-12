Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The a…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Fri…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast ca…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should re…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Auburn area sh…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to rea…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Auburn area w…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it…