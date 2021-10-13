Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The a…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to rea…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Fri…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The Auburn area sh…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Auburn. The forecast ca…