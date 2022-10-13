 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

