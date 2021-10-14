It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Auburn, NY
