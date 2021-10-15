Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY
