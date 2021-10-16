Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.