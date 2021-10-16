Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The a…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to rea…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 65% chance of precipi…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Au…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It should re…