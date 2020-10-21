Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Residents of Auburn can expect a warm day on this Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures can hit 72 degrees by mid-day. Today's UV index is a 2. No sun protection is needed. You can safely stay outside using minimal sun protection. The Auburn area should see a light northwesterly breeze. The forecast is showing SSW winds, clocking in at 12 mph. Rain is expected today. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. .