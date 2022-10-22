Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Auburn, NY
