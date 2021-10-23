Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM EDT until SAT 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Auburn, NY
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
