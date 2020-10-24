 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50s are expected today in the Auburn area. Locals could see temperatures up to 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is a 1. No sun protection is needed. You can safely stay outside using minimal sun protection. The Auburn area should see a light breeze. Winds are expected to clock in at 9 mile per hour, coming from NW..

