Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The Auburn area should …
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tom…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is on…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like i…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…