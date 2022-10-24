Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.