It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
