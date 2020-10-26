 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50s are expected today in the Auburn area. 53 degrees is expected to be the high for today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is low. No sun protection is needed. You can safely stay outside using minimal sun protection. The area will see gentle winds today. The forecast is showing SSW winds, clocking in at 6 mph.

