 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News