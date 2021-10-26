Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partl…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. W…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 53F. Winds ligh…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are exp…
Auburn's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Aub…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…