Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Cool, 50 degree weather is predicted for Auburn today. Temperatures are projected to reach 48 degrees by mid-day. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is likely today, as the forecast is calling for a 60% chance of precipitation.It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds are expected to clock in at 4 mile per hour, coming from WNW. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

