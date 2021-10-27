Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main content
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from TUE 8:25 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

