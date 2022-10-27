Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.