Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Auburn, NY
