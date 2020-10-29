Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. Today's high temperature will be around 46 degrees. Wind chill temperatures will make today feel more like 37. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today. E winds at 6 mph are expected. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.