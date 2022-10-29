Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. …
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
This evening in Auburn: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast cal…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Auburn peop…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Auburn area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Auburn's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturda…