Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Auburn today. Temperatures are projected to reach 39 degrees by mid-day. Temperatures will actually feel colder, as the wind chill will be 29.Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors.Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, and wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today. The forecast is showing N winds, clocking in at 7 mph Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

