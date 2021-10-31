Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.