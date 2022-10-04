Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.