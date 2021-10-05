Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.