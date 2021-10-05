 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

