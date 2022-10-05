Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.