Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Auburn temperatures will reach th…
Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
For the drive home in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Auburn's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to r…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degree…