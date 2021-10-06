Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 1 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
