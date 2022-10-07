Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 5:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.