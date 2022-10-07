Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 5:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

