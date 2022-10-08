Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Auburn, NY
