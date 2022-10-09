Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Auburn, NY

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

