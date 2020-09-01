Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 69. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:31 am; sunset will be at 7:40 pm. Currently, the temperature is 69; it feels like 69. Wind speed is clocking in at 7 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 81. The low will be 62. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation expected.