Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.