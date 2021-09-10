Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY
