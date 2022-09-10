Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thur…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Part…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesd…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and vari…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Period…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 21% chance of rain, b…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Auburn pe…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.