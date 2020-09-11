Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect fog conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 46. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:41 am; sunset will be at 7:22 pm. Currently, the temperature is 59; it feels like 59. Wind speed is clocking in at 5 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 75. The low will be 60. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.