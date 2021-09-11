It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Auburn, NY
