Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY
