 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News