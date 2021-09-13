Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 1:26 AM EDT until MON 2:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.