Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY
