Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

