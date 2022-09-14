The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Auburn's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Part…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees.…
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thur…